Denar 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1596 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
