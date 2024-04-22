Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1596 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1596 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1596 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stary Sklep (12)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (32)
  • WDA - MiM (23)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1596 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1596 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search