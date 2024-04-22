Denar 1596 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1596 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (9) XF (52) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (16) MS63 (15) MS62 (18) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (28) PCGS (26)

Seller All companies

Aurea (6)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

KM NUMIS (2)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (22)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stary Sklep (12)

Tempus (1)

WCN (32)

WDA - MiM (23)

Wójcicki (9)