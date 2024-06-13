Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1594 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1594
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1594 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1594 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
