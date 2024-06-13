Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1594 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1594 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1594 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1594 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1594 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1594 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1594 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search