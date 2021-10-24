Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1593 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1593 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1593 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1593 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar 1593 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1593 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

