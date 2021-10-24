Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1593 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1593 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
