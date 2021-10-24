Denar 1593 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1593 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)