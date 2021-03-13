Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1592 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1592 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 27, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Denar 1592 "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1592 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1592 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search