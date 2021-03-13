Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1592 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search