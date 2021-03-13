Denar 1592 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1592 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1)