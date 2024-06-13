Denar 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1590 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

