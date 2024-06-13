Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1590 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1590 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1590 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Denar 1590 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1590 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

