Denar 1590 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1590 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1590 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
