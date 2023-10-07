Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1624 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1624 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1624 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search