Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1623 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
