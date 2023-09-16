Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1623 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
