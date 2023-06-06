Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) No grade (2)