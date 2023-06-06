Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
