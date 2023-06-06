Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Poland Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1620 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

