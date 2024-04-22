Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

