Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
