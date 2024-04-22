Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,650. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1619 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

