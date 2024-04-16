Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1618 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1618 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1618 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction Leu - June 24, 2018
Seller Leu
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1618 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

