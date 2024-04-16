Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1618 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
