Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Kreuzer 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Kreuzer 1616 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

