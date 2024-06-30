Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Kreuzer 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (5)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (38)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WCN (41)
- WDA - MiM (15)
- Wójcicki (12)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search