3 Kreuzer 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Kreuzer 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1717 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (17) XF (92) VF (36) F (3) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (23) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (5)

ICE (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (38)

Niemczyk (16)

Numedux (7)

Numimarket (2)

Numision (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (7)

WCN (41)

WDA - MiM (15)

Wójcicki (12)

Wu-eL (1)