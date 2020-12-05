Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria without shield With frame on both sides - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria without shield With frame on both sides - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

