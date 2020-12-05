Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. With frame on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
