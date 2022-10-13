Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria in shield With frame on reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria in shield With frame on reverse - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1607 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search