1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Numedux (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
