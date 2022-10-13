1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria in shield. With frame on reverse. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)