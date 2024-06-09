Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Coat of arms with shield

Obverse 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" Coat of arms with shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" Coat of arms with shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (30)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (4)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1626 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search