1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (56) VF (25) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9)

