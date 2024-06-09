Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Coat of arms with shield
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania". Coat of arms with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
