Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
