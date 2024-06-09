Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3119 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Marciniak (24)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (18)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stary Sklep (11)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tempus (5)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1625 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search