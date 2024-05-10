Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Lithuania" with mark HW. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1614 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search