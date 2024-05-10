1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Lithuania" with mark HW. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

