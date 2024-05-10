Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1614 HW "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Lithuania" with mark HW. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
