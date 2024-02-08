Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2192 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search