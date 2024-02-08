Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2192 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
