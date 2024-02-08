Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search