1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)