Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1612 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

