Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123
