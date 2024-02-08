1 Grosz 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (23) VF (8) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (12)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Numision (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (2)