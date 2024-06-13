Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

