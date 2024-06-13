Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- GGN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (20)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (26)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (18)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
