1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1610 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

