1 Grosz 1609 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1609 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (7) XF (26) VF (18) F (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (19)

