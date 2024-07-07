Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (24)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (19)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search