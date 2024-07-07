Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

