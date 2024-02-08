Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
