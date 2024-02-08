1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (5) VF (7) No grade (1)