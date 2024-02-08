Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
