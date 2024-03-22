Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Bogoria without shield
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
