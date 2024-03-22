Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Bogoria without shield

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria without shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" Bogoria without shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction DESA - May 21, 2022
Seller DESA
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

