1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 "Lithuania". Bogoria without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (13) VF (22) No grade (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (1)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)