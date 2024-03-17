Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1009 (1609)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1609 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

