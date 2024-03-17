Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1009 (1609)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1009 (1609) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
