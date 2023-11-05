Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1008 (1608)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

