1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) No grade (1)