Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1008 (1608) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
