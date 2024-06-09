Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1000 (1609)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1609 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1609 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search