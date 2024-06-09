Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,68 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1000 (1609)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1609 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
