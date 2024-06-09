1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1000 (1609) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) No grade (2)