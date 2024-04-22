Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,55 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

