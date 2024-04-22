1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

