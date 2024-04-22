Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1616 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,55 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- GGN (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (18)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1616 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search