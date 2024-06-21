Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

  All companies
  • Agora (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • DESA (3)
  • GGN (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (27)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numedux (11)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numision (6)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (25)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • Tempus (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (20)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

