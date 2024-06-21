Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
