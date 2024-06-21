1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1626 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (8) XF (99) VF (57) F (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (9) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6)

