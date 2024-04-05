Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 251. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
