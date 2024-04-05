Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
