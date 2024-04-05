1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 961 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 251. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.

Сondition XF (7) VF (9) No grade (2)