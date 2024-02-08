Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
