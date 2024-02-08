Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1625 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
