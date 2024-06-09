Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place November 27, 2007.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
