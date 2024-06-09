Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place November 27, 2007.

Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

