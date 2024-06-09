1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 680. Bidding took place November 27, 2007.

