1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

