Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1623 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

