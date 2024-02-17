Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1623 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1623 "Danzig" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
