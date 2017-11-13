Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,04 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
