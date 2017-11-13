1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

