Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 23,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6336 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1614 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search