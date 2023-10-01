Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,63 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

