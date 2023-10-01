Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,63 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
