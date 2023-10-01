1 Grosz 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (1)