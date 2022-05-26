1 Grosz 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (2)