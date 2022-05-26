Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,63 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
