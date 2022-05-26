Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,63 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1625 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1625 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search