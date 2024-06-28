Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,63 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
