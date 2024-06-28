Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,63 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • DESA (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (4)
  • Karbownik (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (9)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (17)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Tempus (10)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (19)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1624 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search