1 Grosz 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

