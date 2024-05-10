Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,63 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1623 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

