1 Grosz 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,63 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow, Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
