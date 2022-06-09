1 Grosz 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)