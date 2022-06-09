Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1616 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1616 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2687 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1616 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
