1 Grosz 1616 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2187 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2687 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
