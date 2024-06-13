Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Karbownik (3)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (26)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (19)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (12)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tempus (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (39)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Wójcicki (17)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search