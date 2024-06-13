1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (44) AU (19) XF (99) VF (21) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (28)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins.ee (2)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Karbownik (3)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (26)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (3)

Numision (2)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (19)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (12)

Stephen Album (1)

Tempus (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WCN (39)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (17)

Wu-eL (1)