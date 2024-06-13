Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1614 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1614 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1614 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1614 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

