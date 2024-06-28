Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3116 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 380 CZK
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
