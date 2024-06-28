1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3116 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (15) XF (81) VF (14) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) Service NGC (20) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Marciniak (47)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (11)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (19)