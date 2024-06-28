Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3116 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (47)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (19)
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 380 CZK
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search