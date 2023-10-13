Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
