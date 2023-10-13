1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (9)