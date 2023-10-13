Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1613 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2188 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1613 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search