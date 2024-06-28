Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1612 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1612 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Marciniak (28)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (17)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (14)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (17)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1612 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1612 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search