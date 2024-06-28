Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
