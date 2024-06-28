1 Grosz 1612 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (9) XF (96) VF (29) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (7) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (11) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

GGN (2)

Janas (1)

Katz (4)

Marciniak (28)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (2)

Rzeszowski DA (17)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (14)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (17)

Wu-eL (1)