Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1611 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1611 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1611 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

