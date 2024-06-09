1 Grosz 1611 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1611 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

