Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1610 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1610 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1474 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (4)
- Marciniak (11)
- Numedux (5)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1610 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search