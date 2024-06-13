1 Grosz 1610 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1610 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1474 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

