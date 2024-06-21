Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1609 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
