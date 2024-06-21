1 Grosz 1609 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (87) VF (44) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (7)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (2)

Janas (2)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (37)

Niemczyk (9)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (16)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (8)

Tempus (2)

WCN (21)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (8)

Wu-eL (2)