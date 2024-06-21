Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1609 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1609 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1609 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (8)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1609 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

