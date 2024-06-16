Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (6)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (64)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (16)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search