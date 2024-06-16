Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

