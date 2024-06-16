1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (4) XF (98) VF (34) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (16)

