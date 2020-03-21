1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place March 21, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)