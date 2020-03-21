Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1600-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1608 "Type 1600-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place March 21, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Poland 1 Grosz 1608 at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1608 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search