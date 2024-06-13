1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

