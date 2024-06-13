Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (15)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search