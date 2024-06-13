Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1607 "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1607 at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1607 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

