1 Grosz 1606 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1606 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

