Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1606 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1606 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1606 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1606 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (3)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Marciniak (62)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Stare Monety (13)
  • Stary Sklep (11)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (28)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 610 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1606 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

